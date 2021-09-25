Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / MP Jasbir Dimpa, Punjab Congress chief Sidhu meet over lunch
Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee president Navjot Singh Sidhu with Lok Sabha member Jasbir Singh Dimpa at the latter’s house on Saturday. (HT Photo)
MP Jasbir Dimpa, Punjab Congress chief Sidhu meet over lunch

The lunch meeting is being seen as an attempt towards a realignment within Congress, as Dimpa had been backing Amarinder Singh in the former CM’s face-off with Sidhu
By HT Correspondent, Amritsar
PUBLISHED ON SEP 25, 2021 09:07 PM IST

Congress leader Jasbir Singh Dimpa, a Lok Sabha member from Khadoor Sahib, on Saturday hosted a lunch at his residence for the party’s Punjab unit chief Navjot Singh Sidhu.

The luncheon meeting is being seen as an attempt towards a realignment within the party, as Dimpa was among a few ministers and MPs from the state who till recently had been backing Captain Amarinder Singh in the former chief minister’s face-off with Sidhu.

“We had a fruitful discussion about the upcoming assembly elections and the issues of farmers, who are protesting against the three farm laws,” said Dimpa. The MP’s family members, including his brother SBS Nagar senior superintendent of police Harmanbir Singh Gill, were also present.

Dimpa had also joined Sidhu and new chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi during their visit to the Golden Temple on Wednesday.

