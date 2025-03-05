Menu Explore
Wednesday, Mar 05, 2025
MP Tewari meets aviation minister

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Mar 05, 2025 10:34 AM IST

Presses for crucial point of call status

Presses for crucial point of call status

Chandigarh MP Manish Tewari with Union minister of civil aviation K Rammohan Naidu on Tuesday. (HT photo)
Chandigarh MP Manish Tewari with Union minister of civil aviation K Rammohan Naidu on Tuesday. (HT photo)

Member of Parliament (MP) Manish Tewari engaged with Union civil aviation minister K Rammohan Naidu, advocating for the Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport to be officially designated as a ‘point of call’ (POC) for international airlines.

Tewari emphasised that the Chandigarh international airport, situated in Mohali and now bearing the name Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport, serves as a crucial gateway for the states of Punjab, Haryana, and Himachal Pradesh. He highlighted the substantial number of residents from these three states who travel internationally for both employment and leisure purposes.

He underscored the critical issue that the airport has not yet been recognised as a POC by international airlines. Consequently, it remains excluded from the ‘bilateral offer list’, a fundamental prerequisite for foreign airlines to operate flights to and from the airport.

Tewari implored the Union aviation minister to grant the airport the esteemed status of a Point of Call (POC), integrating it into the roster of 18 key airports in India, which includes established POCs such as Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai. He further requested its inclusion in the ‘bilateral offer list’ to facilitate international airline operations.

Prior to this meeting, Tewari had ardently addressed this matter through a formal letter to the Union minister, and he reinforced his appeal by personally delivering the letter during their meeting on Wednesday.

