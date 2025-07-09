Search
Wednesday, Jul 09, 2025
New Delhi oC

MRI unit, cath lab to come up at GMC Baramulla

ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar
Published on: Jul 09, 2025 05:18 AM IST

According to the National Conference, health minister Sakina Itoo announced that a 3 Tesla MRI machine and a Cath Lab will be installed at GMC Baramulla this year

The Jammu and Kashmir government will establish an MRI unit and a cath lab at Government Medical College (GMC), Baramulla, at a cost of 37.5 crore.

Deputy commissioner Minga Sherpa reviewed departmental progress under the 2025–26 capex budget through two sector-wise meetings. (HT representative)
Deputy commissioner Minga Sherpa reviewed departmental progress under the 2025–26 capex budget through two sector-wise meetings. (HT representative)

According to the National Conference, health minister Sakina Itoo announced that a 3 Tesla MRI machine and a Cath Lab will be installed at GMC Baramulla this year. “AI-based X-ray machines, dialysis units at SDHs/CHCs, and new diagnostic blocks will further boost healthcare infrastructure under CM Omar Abdullah’s vision,” the party said in a post on X.

Deputy commissioner Minga Sherpa reviewed departmental progress under the 2025–26 capex budget through two sector-wise meetings. He emphasised on transparency, optimal fund use, and strict quality control. Discussions covered irrigation, public works, health, education, rural and urban development.

The DC directed officials to clear liabilities, expedite project execution, update the BEAMS portal and submit new work plans by July 10.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / MRI unit, cath lab to come up at GMC Baramulla
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On