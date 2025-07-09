MRI unit, cath lab to come up at GMC Baramulla

The Jammu and Kashmir government will establish an MRI unit and a cath lab at Government Medical College (GMC), Baramulla, at a cost of ₹37.5 crore. Deputy commissioner Minga Sherpa reviewed departmental progress under the 2025–26 capex budget through two sector-wise meetings. (HT representative)

According to the National Conference, health minister Sakina Itoo announced that a 3 Tesla MRI machine and a Cath Lab will be installed at GMC Baramulla this year. “AI-based X-ray machines, dialysis units at SDHs/CHCs, and new diagnostic blocks will further boost healthcare infrastructure under CM Omar Abdullah’s vision,” the party said in a post on X.

Deputy commissioner Minga Sherpa reviewed departmental progress under the 2025–26 capex budget through two sector-wise meetings. He emphasised on transparency, optimal fund use, and strict quality control. Discussions covered irrigation, public works, health, education, rural and urban development.

The DC directed officials to clear liabilities, expedite project execution, update the BEAMS portal and submit new work plans by July 10.