MSME facilitation helpdesk assists over 1,200 units in Chandigarh

Industries-cum-deputy commissioner, UT Chandigarh, Nishant Kumar Yadav, on Friday reviewed the functioning and impact of the Chandigarh MSME Facilitation Helpdesk during a meeting held under the raising and accelerating MSME performance programme (RAMP). The assistance has been extended through field visits, cluster-level meetings, workshops, awareness drives and digital facilitation initiatives. (HT Photo for representation)

The meeting was attended by Paviter Singh, director of industries, UT Chandigarh, along with representatives of the RAMP State Project Implementation Unit (SPIU) and other key stakeholder departments.

Officials informed the DC that since becoming operational in May 2025, the helpdesk has reached out to nearly 2,000 micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) across the city and provided focused handholding support to over 1,200 units. The assistance has been extended through field visits, cluster-level meetings, workshops, awareness drives and digital facilitation initiatives.

The outreach spans enterprises engaged in manufacturing, services and trading, leading to greater awareness, increased formalisation and improved access to institutional finance and government support mechanisms.

Reviewing the progress, Yadav emphasised that the primary objective of the helpdesk is to facilitate MSMEs in availing benefits under various central and state schemes and digital platforms, including udyam registration, Prime Minister’s employment generation programme (PMEGP), credit guarantee fund trust for micro and small enterprises (CGTMSE), procurement and marketing support scheme (PMS), startup India seed fund scheme (SISFS), government e-Marketplace (GeM), trade receivables discounting system (TReDS) and online dispute resolution (ODR).

He stressed the need for structured guidance on regulatory compliance, documentation, credit readiness, digital onboarding and financial preparedness to help enterprises become competitive and growth-oriented.