Mullanpur-Dakha accorded sub-division status

To woo voters in the Mullanpur Dakha constituency, which has proved a tough nut to crack for the Congress all these years, Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi accorded it a sub-division status on Thursday.

Addressing a rally at the new grain market on Raikot road, to garner support for Captain Sandeep Singh Sandhu in the upcoming assembly elections, the CM also promised an ITI College at Latala village, ₹5 crore for development works in Dakha and a new government college in Sidhwan Bet. He later inaugurated a bus stand at Mullanpur Dakha which has been named after martyr Kartar Singh Sarabha.

Pertinently, Sandhu had lost the Dakha bypolls to SAD’s Manpreet Singh Ayali in 2019 by a margin of 14,672 votes even as former Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh had addressed massive rallies in his support. In 2012 too, Ayali had won the assembly seat, following which Aam Aadmi Party’s HS Phoolka won in 2017.

Chief minister Channi, however, expressed immense faith in Sandhu and said the latter had made untiring efforts for the development of the constituency.

Captain Sandhu, who was known to be one of the loyalists of former CM Captain Amarinder Singh, took a dig at the latter and said that such a huge rally wouldn’t have been possible in Dakha before Channi took over as CM.

Meanwhile Punjab cabinet minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu praised the CM for taking several landmark decisions for the welfare of the people in Punjab. Praising the CM, Ashu said, “It is good to see so many cabinet meetings held during the three months under Charanjit Singh Channi. He is always eager to work for public interest and welfare which keeps us on our toes and keeps the Congress party workers motivated.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON