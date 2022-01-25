Multi-level security across Kashmir ahead of Republic Day

Ahead of the Republic Day function, high-level security arrangements have been made across Kashmir, especially in Srinagar, where the main function of the Valley will be held on Wednesday.

The UT’s Lt Governor, Manoj Sinha, will unfurl the Tricolour at MA Stadium in Jammu, while one of the advisers, RR Bhatnagar will be unfurling the Tricolour at SK Stadium, Srinagar. DDC chairpersons will be chief guests at district headquarters.

On Monday, a full-dress rehearsal parade was held at different district headquarters and in Srinagar.

To avert any possible militant attack on the security installations or the venue of Republic Day parade functions, aerial surveillance of the places are been done on a daily basis.

Three-tier security will be in place in the city on Wednesday. Police on Sunday conducted surprise checking at several places in the city and also additional surprise checking was carried out on the national highway and other highways of the Valley. Even in rural areas, the army has been conducting area domination operations at different places.

“From the last one week, police along with Army and the CRPF has been busy in area domination in the city and other townships of Kashmir for peaceful Republic day function. Entire security arrangements are in place,” said inspector general of police, Kashmir Range, Vijay Kumar, on the sidelines of full-dress rehearsal parade.

The forces are on a high alert as militants could target forces or security installations on the eve of Republic Day.