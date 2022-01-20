Multiple avalanches hit Lahaul-Spiti, 60 rescued

Shimla/ Around 60 stranded people were rescued after multiple avalanches struck at Ropsang Nullah and Mooling in Lahaul and Spiti on Tuesday evening.

A joint team of emergency workers comprising the Lahaul-Spiti Police and Border Roads Organisation (BRO) personnel carried out the rescue operation. Lahaul-Spiti deputy commissioner Neeraj Kumar said information was received at around 4pm on Tuesday that two avalanches had struck at Ropsang Nullah, about 27 kilometers from district headquarters Keylong, and Mooling, which is 12 kilometres away).

“Later, at 5pm two more avalanches hit Mooling and it was learnt that five vehicles carrying 60 people were stranded due to blockades on either sides, said Kumar. Among those stranded were 35 men, 19 women and six children, most of them belonging from Pangi of Chamba district,” the DC said.

Despite hostile conditions, including -15 °C temperature, strong cold winds and an altitude of 10,000, the rescue workers safely evacuated the stranded passengers who were taken to Kelyong for overnight stay at Circuit house.

Snow, rain forecast

The meteorology department has forecast rain and snow in the state for next five days. Shimla meteorological centre director Surender Paul said a yellow weather alert had been sounded for rainfall in the plains and heavy snow in middle and high hills on January 22 and 23. Meanwhile, there was no respite from the biting cold in the state as the sky was mostly overcast across the state.

Keylong was the coldest with a minimum temperature of -8.6°C, while Kalpa shivered at - 1.6°C.

The capital city, Shimla, recorded a low of 5.1°C and the famous tourist resort in Manali recorded a temperature of 1.5°C. Kufri and Dalhousie saw a low of 4°C each, while Dharamshala recorded minimum temperature of 5.6 °C and Palampur 5°C.