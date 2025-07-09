Mumbai court junks plea to summon 4 cops as additional accused in gangster encounter case

A Mumbai sessions court has rejected a plea by the police to summon four Haryana cops as additional accused in the 2016 alleged fake encounter case of gangster Sandeep Gadoli, citing lack of prima facie evidence. According to the prosecution, the four Haryana policemen were part of the team that tracked down and shot Gadoli in Mumbai’s Airport Metro Hotel on February 7, 2016. However, the encounter was subsequently termed as ‘fake’ by Mumbai police. (HT File)

Additional sessions judge Prashant C Kale, in an order passed on July 7, ruled that there was insufficient material to issue summons against the four individuals, stating, “There is no prima facie evidence against the other persons regarding an agreement between them and others to commit an illegal act or take actions in furtherance of the conspiracy.”

According to the prosecution, the four Haryana policemen were part of the team that tracked down and shot Gadoli in Mumbai’s Airport Metro Hotel on February 7, 2016. However, the encounter was subsequently termed as ‘fake’ by Mumbai police.

Witness testimonies during the trial allegedly revealed their role as conspirators. The prosecution argued that they should be tried along with the eight already accused.

“Their role in the criminal conspiracy under Section 120B of the IPC became evident through witness statements. It is the court’s duty to summon them and try them with the existing accused,” the prosecution had submitted.

However, the defence opposed the move, calling it an attempt to delay the trial. It contended that the names of these four individuals were already part of the chargesheet and no new material had surfaced during the trial to justify fresh action.

The court upheld the defence’s stance and denied the plea, keeping the focus on the eight accused already facing trial, which includes five Haryana policemen and Gadoli’s alleged girlfriend, former model Divya Pahuja.

Pahuja had spent seven years in jail before being granted bail. In a related development, she was shot dead in a Gurugram hotel room in January 2024.

Gadoli, a gangster from Gurugram, was allegedly lured into a trap with Pahuja’s help and killed in what Mumbai police later described as a staged encounter.

The Mumbai police had arrested eight people in connection with the incident. Charges were framed and the trial began.

On Tuesday, the prosecution informed the court that evidence has been fully recorded, with 43 witnesses examined so far.