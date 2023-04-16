Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Two Chandigarh residents fined 5,250 for wasting water in morning

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Apr 16, 2023 04:12 AM IST

Having launched its drive against water wastage in the morning from Saturday, the municipal corporation issued challans to two city residents on Day 1.

Till June 15, the Chandigarh municipal corporation has prohibited water wastage between 5.30 am and 9 am to conserve water during summer months when water demand rises. (HT Photo)
The civic body also issued notices on 74 people after inspection teams found overflowing overhead/underground tanks or leaking pipes.

Till June 15, the municipal corporation has prohibited water wastage between 5.30 am and 9 am to conserve water during summer months when water demand rises.

Teams have been deputed to conduct inspections and issue 5,250 fine for a total of nine violations, including washing vehicles and courtyards, watering lawns through morning supply, using booster pumps on the main water supply line, leakage in coolers and water meters, among others.

MC is also serving a 48-hour notice to residents if overhead/underground tanks are found overflowing and in case of pipe leaks. Non-compliance will lead to a 5,250 fine. In case the fine is not paid, it will be added to the water bill.

Sunday, April 16, 2023
