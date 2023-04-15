Chandigarh: From April 15, wasting water in morning to invite 5,000 fine

As part of its efforts to conserve water during summer months, the municipal corporation (MC) will be issuing challans to people found wasting water in the morning from April 15 to June 15. The Chandigarh municipal corporation has advised people to use buckets to wash cars and watering cans to water plants instead of using hose pipes. (Getty Images)

The civic body will depute teams to conduct inspections between 5.30 am and 9 am and issue ₹5,000 fine for a total of nine violations, including washing vehicles and courtyards, watering lawns through morning supply, using booster pumps on the main water supply line, leakage in coolers and water meters, among others.

MC will also serve a 48-hour notice to residents if overhead/underground tanks are found overflowing and in case of pipe leaks. Non-compliance will lead to the fine. In case the fine is not paid, it will be added to the water bill.

“We observe acute water shortage and groundwater depletion in summer months. Therefore, to conserve water resources, we will impose penalty for water wastage. Challans will be issued for over exploitation and using water for non-essential purposes. People can use buckets to wash cars and watering cans to water plants instead of using hose pipes,” MC commissioner Anindita Mitra said.