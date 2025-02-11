{Municipal elections} Will ensure fair, transparent elections: Hry chief secy

4,469 polling booths and 45 lakh registered voters in 33 municipal bodies where polls are to be held 4,469 polling booths and 45 lakh registered voters in 33 municipal bodies where polls are to be held (HT Photo)

Haryana chief secretary Vivek Joshi has assured State Election Commissioner (SEC) Dhanpat Singh that the administration will extend full support in conducting the upcoming municipal bodies elections in a free, fair, transparent and peaceful manner.

Haryana SEC along with the chief secretary jointly presided over a meeting here on Monday regarding preparations for general elections of municipal bodies in the state.

The SEC informed that there will be a total of 644 wards in total 33 municipal bodies where polling will be conducted.

There are 78 reserved wards for Schedule Castes (SC), 55 for SC women, 29 for Backward Classes (A), 34 for Backward Classes (A) women, eight for Backward Classes (B), 30 for Backward Classes (B) in women, 111 for Women and 299 for Unreserved categories.

The SEC said there are 45,26,227 registered voters across 33 municipalities, excluding Panipat. This includes 24,03,004 male voters, 21,23,072 female voters, and 151 transgender voters. The municipal bodies comprise 21 municipal committees, 4 municipal councils, and 8 municipal corporations, with 4,469 polling booths set up for the elections.