Murder bid: Ambala police release CCTV grab of suspect
Murder bid: Ambala police release CCTV grab of suspect

Information can be shared at 9729-990-125, the official phone number of Ambala Cantt SHO Naresh Kumar and the informer will remain anonymous, said police
A CCTV grab of the suspect. (HT)
Updated on Feb 23, 2022 03:40 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ambala

A week after a man attacked a 77-year-old private tutor and his wife with a knife at their house in Ambala Cantonment’s Punjabi Mohalla on February 14, police have released a CCTV grab of the suspect and appealed to the residents for information in return of a reward.

Information can be shared at 9729-990-125, the official phone number of Ambala Cantt SHO Naresh Kumar and the informer will remain anonymous, said police.

On February 14, the accused had introduced himself as Manish, an old student of the victim, Vijay Mehta, and his wife, Anuja, who had retired as a lecturer. Locking the couple in their house, he demanded 1 lakh on knifepoint.

When they refused, the accused attacked them with a knife and snatched 3,000 and a mobile phone, before fleeing. The victims were taken to the local civil hospital for treatment and later shifted to a private hospital in Panchkula.

A case under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 392 (robbery) and 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery) of the Indian Penal Code was registered.

