Murder convict who jumped parole nabbed in Haryana
chandigarh news

Murder convict who jumped parole nabbed in Haryana

Was sentenced to life imprisonment in the Pinky murder case in 2014; was declared an absconder by court in October 2021 for not returning back to jail after parole
The murder convict was also wanted in 10 different cases, including parole norm violation, police said. (REUTERS)
Published on Dec 06, 2021 01:42 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

A wanted criminal and parole jumper, carrying a reward of 25,000, has been nabbed by the Haryana Police.

A resident of Fatehabad district, Gurdeep Singh, alias Dabla, had jumped parole and was accused of demanding 10 lakh ransom in October. A pistol and live cartridges were recovered from his possession.

Police had already arrested his associate Rihan, another accused in the ransom case, while the search for another is on.

“The arrested criminal was sentenced to life imprisonment in the Pinky murder case in 2014. He was lodged in Hisar jail from where he came out on parole sometime back and was declared an absconder by the court in October 2021 for not returning back to jail,” police said, adding that it was during the parole period when Dabla demanded a ransom.

The accused was wanted in 10 different cases, including parole norm violation, police said.

