Murder in Chandigarh’s Sector 54: CCTV captures suspect walking into jungle with victim, leaving alone

Police have found a crucial clue in the murder of a 30-year-old man whose body was found bludgeoned to death in a jungle area behind the Government School, Sector 54. The body had fatal head injuries, allegedly inflicted with a heavy stone found at the crime scene. (iStock)

The CCTV footage shows the suspect entering the forested area with the victim and later leaving alone, raising strong suspicion of his involvement in the killing.

The body was discovered by a patrolling team on early Monday morning. The victim had sustained fatal head injuries, allegedly inflicted with a heavy stone found at the crime scene. The police have registered a case under Section 101 (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Investigators said that after committing the murder, the suspect spoke to three individuals nearby, asking for directions and allegedly admitting to killing someone. All three persons are now being questioned to assist in identifying the accused. Police said the suspect’s behaviour during interactions with others suggests he may be mentally unstable.

Although the identity of the victim is yet to be confirmed, police found a tattoo on his body with the names “Sandeep and Sanju”, which they believe may help trace his background.

Initially, police considered the possibility of sexual assault, as the victim’s clothes were removed. However, that angle has now been ruled out. Robbery was also dismissed as a motive, since the victim’s bracelet and ring were still there.

The post mortem has not been done, and police are reviewing missing persons’ reports to help establish the victim’s identity.