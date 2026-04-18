Murder of 19-yr-old: NCW takes cognisance of Mandi incident, seeks report within 7 days

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has taken suo motu cognisance of the recent murder of 19-year-old student in Mandi’s Sarkaghat and has sought an action taken report (ATR) from Himachal Police within seven days.

The girl was murdered while she was on her way to college. Reason behind the murder remains unknown. (File)

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The commission said the incident raises serious concerns about the safety of girls in and around educational institutions.

The victim, Siya Guleria, a college student, was brutally murdered on Monday morning in the Sarkaghat sub-division of Mandi district. According to reports, an assailant intercepted her and slit her throat with a sickle. He also stabbed her multiple times in the neck and arm, causing her to collapse and die on the spot. He was later arrested and a murder case was registered against him.

Condemning the incident in a statement, the commission said, “The commission has strongly condemned this reprehensible act and expressed deep anguish. The chairperson has directed the Director General of Police, Himachal, to ensure a thorough and time-bound investigation, forensic examination, and protection to the victim’s family. A detailed ATR has been sought within seven days.”

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{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, the ex-servicemen of Sarkaghat region have urged to trial the case in fast-track-court. In a letter to the Himachal DGP, The United Front of Ex-Servicemen Himachal Pradesh, said, “We, the ex-servicemen community of the area, who have given their prime lives to the safety and security of the country, are deeply hurt over the heinous episode of killing a girl student. Needless to say, it shows that today our daughters and sisters are not safe. There is a dire need that severe, exemplary and expeditious punishment is awarded to the accused so that such sordid incidents could be stopped in time to come,” the letter states. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, the ex-servicemen of Sarkaghat region have urged to trial the case in fast-track-court. In a letter to the Himachal DGP, The United Front of Ex-Servicemen Himachal Pradesh, said, “We, the ex-servicemen community of the area, who have given their prime lives to the safety and security of the country, are deeply hurt over the heinous episode of killing a girl student. Needless to say, it shows that today our daughters and sisters are not safe. There is a dire need that severe, exemplary and expeditious punishment is awarded to the accused so that such sordid incidents could be stopped in time to come,” the letter states. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} While the investigation into the incident is underway, the police have yet to ascertain the motive behind the crime. “The investigation is being done thoroughly. We will reach a conclusion soon,” said Vinod Kumar, Mandi superintendent of police. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While the investigation into the incident is underway, the police have yet to ascertain the motive behind the crime. “The investigation is being done thoroughly. We will reach a conclusion soon,” said Vinod Kumar, Mandi superintendent of police. {{/usCountry}}

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