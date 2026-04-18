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Murder of 19-yr-old: NCW takes cognisance of Mandi incident, seeks report within 7 days

The commission said the incident raises serious concerns about the safety of girls in and around educational institutions

Published on: Apr 18, 2026 07:20 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Dharamshala
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The National Commission for Women (NCW) has taken suo motu cognisance of the recent murder  of 19-year-old student in Mandi’s Sarkaghat and has sought an action taken report (ATR) from Himachal Police within seven days.

The girl was murdered while she was on her way to college. Reason behind the murder remains unknown. (File)

The commission said the incident raises serious concerns about the safety of girls in and around educational institutions.

The victim, Siya Guleria, a college student, was brutally murdered on Monday morning in the Sarkaghat sub-division of Mandi district. According to reports, an assailant intercepted her and slit her throat with a sickle. He also stabbed her multiple times in the neck and arm, causing her to collapse and die on the spot. He was later arrested and a murder case was registered against him.

Condemning the incident in a statement, the commission said, “The commission has strongly condemned this reprehensible act and expressed deep anguish. The chairperson has directed the Director General of Police, Himachal, to ensure a thorough and time-bound investigation, forensic examination, and protection to the victim’s family. A detailed ATR has been sought within seven days.”

 
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Murder of 19-yr-old: NCW takes cognisance of Mandi incident, seeks report within 7 days
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Murder of 19-yr-old: NCW takes cognisance of Mandi incident, seeks report within 7 days
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