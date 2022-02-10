My son was supposed to come home this month, says mother of Bilaspur soldier killed in Arunachal avalanche

Two jawans from Kangra and Bilaspur were among the seven soldiers of Indian Army who died in an avalanche in Arunachal Pradesh.

The fallen soldiers have been identified as 26-year-old Rakesh Singh from Maheshgarh village of Kandral panchayat in Baijnath subdivision of Kangra district and Ankesh Bhardwaj, 21, from Seu village in Ghumarwin subdivision of Bilaspur district.

The personnel were part of a patrol when they were trapped in an avalanche in the high-altitude area of Kameng sector in the frontier state on February 6.

Their bodies were retrieved on Tuesday.

Kangra deputy commissioner Nipun Jindal said that army had late on Tuesday informed the district administration that rifleman Rakesh Singh of JAK Rifles was among the deceased soldiers.

Singh, who joined army seven years ago, had visited his home about four months ago. “My son was overjoyed as it was the first time that he met his newborn son, who is now six months old,” said Singh’s father Jigri Ram, who had also served in the Indian Army.

“He had promised to return soon. Who knew he would return like this, draped in the Tricolour,” said the father.

His mother Sandhya Devi, who is also suffering from an illness, hasn’t spoken a word since, while his wife Anjali Devi was consolable.

Meanwhile, Seu village in Ghumarwin has plunged into grief after the news of Ankesh Bhardwaj’s death.

His father Pancha Ram, a retired solider, said, “Until, army or administrative officers say, I won’t believe.”

Bhardwaj’s mother Kashmir Devi said she had talked to her son on February 3. “He was supposed to come home after February 20,” she said.

Bhardwaj had joined army in 2019. He is survived by his parents and a younger brother. He had last visited his home town in August last year. An ace wrestler during his school time, he had won gold medal in School Olympic Games held in Nepal in 2017.

