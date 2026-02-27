Mystery shrouds death of 16-year-old Charkhi Dadri girl

A 16-year-old girl died under mysterious circumstances after being found unconscious in a park in Charkhi Dadri on Wednesday. Police said the girl was found lying unconscious in a local park, following which she was rushed to the local Charkhi Dadri civil hospital. (iStock)

The teenager was set to appear in the Haryana board Class 10 examinations that started on Thursday, said police.

They said a passer-by spotted the girl lying unconscious in a local park, following which she was rushed to the local Charkhi Dadri civil hospital. But doctors was referred her to PGIMS, Rohtak, where she died during treatment on Thursday.

In his complaint, the deceased’s father alleged that his daughter went to the school to bring her admit card for Class 10 exams. “Later, we received information from her classmate that she is lying unconscious in a park. My daughter was brought to Charkhi Dadri by her classmate. My daughter was gang-raped by four youths in a car and later they gave her poison,” the father added, refusing to accept the body until the accused were arrested.

Acting on the complaint, police registered a case of murder and rape under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and various sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

“The doctors’ will conduct the post-mortem examination on Friday to determine if the deceased was raped and the cause of death. We have launched an investigation and are probing the case from all angles,” said Kuldeep Kumar, in-charge of Charkhi Dadri bus stand police post.