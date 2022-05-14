Nadda holds rally in Kullu, third Himachal visit in over a month

BJP president Jagat Prakash Nadda, who is visiting the poll-bound state for the third time this month, held a roadshow in Kullu on Friday.

He asserted that India’s post -pandemic growth reflected a changing India under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “The Indian economy is growing rapidly and has registered a growth rate of 8.4%. India is the fastest growing economy despite the pandemic.”

He said that exports were given an impetus under the government. “Today, India is no longer a seeker but a giver. India has achieved the export target of USD 400 billion,”he said.

The BJP president said Prime Minister Garib Kalyan Yojna launched during the pandemic helped India keep its poverty below the 1% mark. “According to the International Monetary Fund, India lifted 12% of its population out of poverty” he said .

Nadda alleged that for 70 years, the government did nothing to promote “Khadi”, which was started by Mahatma Gandhi. “The PM appealed to the people to use Khadi under the “vocal for local” campaign and for the first time post-independence Khadi has made a business of 1.15 lakh crores,” he said.

Nadda said the Modi government had brought a big change in the health sector. “Under previous government, it took 20-100 years for various vaccines to reach India.When the Covid pandemic hit India in January 2020, the Modi government set up a task force and within nine months two vaccines were developed. Referring at the gathering, he saked, “Nobody is wearing a mask. Who gave this ‘suraksha kavach’ (shield)?”

He said the India’s anti-Covid vaccine drive was largest and the fastest in the world. “We have administered 190 crore vaccine doses to our people and in next few days, we will cross the 200-

dose mark,” he said adding, “This is what a changing country is.”

Praising the Jai Ram Thakur -led Himachal government, the saffron party’s president enumerated different schemes launched in the state.

He also accused the Congress of snatching rights of Himachalis such as the special status and industrial package, which was given by the NDA government.

“It is the Modi government which restored the special category status of Himachal, besides approving several projects,” he said. Calling Congress a “bhai-behan ki party,” he said the people had understood the politics of caste, religion and religion. “The zeal with which you have come here, I am confident that lotus will bloom once again in Himachal,” he said exhorting the party workers to go to the masses to publicize the policies and programmes of BJP government at centre and state.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON