Nadda holds rally in Kullu, third Himachal visit in over a month
BJP president Jagat Prakash Nadda, who is visiting the poll-bound state for the third time this month, held a roadshow in Kullu on Friday.
He asserted that India’s post -pandemic growth reflected a changing India under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “The Indian economy is growing rapidly and has registered a growth rate of 8.4%. India is the fastest growing economy despite the pandemic.”
He said that exports were given an impetus under the government. “Today, India is no longer a seeker but a giver. India has achieved the export target of USD 400 billion,”he said.
The BJP president said Prime Minister Garib Kalyan Yojna launched during the pandemic helped India keep its poverty below the 1% mark. “According to the International Monetary Fund, India lifted 12% of its population out of poverty” he said .
Nadda alleged that for 70 years, the government did nothing to promote “Khadi”, which was started by Mahatma Gandhi. “The PM appealed to the people to use Khadi under the “vocal for local” campaign and for the first time post-independence Khadi has made a business of 1.15 lakh crores,” he said.
Nadda said the Modi government had brought a big change in the health sector. “Under previous government, it took 20-100 years for various vaccines to reach India.When the Covid pandemic hit India in January 2020, the Modi government set up a task force and within nine months two vaccines were developed. Referring at the gathering, he saked, “Nobody is wearing a mask. Who gave this ‘suraksha kavach’ (shield)?”
He said the India’s anti-Covid vaccine drive was largest and the fastest in the world. “We have administered 190 crore vaccine doses to our people and in next few days, we will cross the 200-
dose mark,” he said adding, “This is what a changing country is.”
Praising the Jai Ram Thakur -led Himachal government, the saffron party’s president enumerated different schemes launched in the state.
He also accused the Congress of snatching rights of Himachalis such as the special status and industrial package, which was given by the NDA government.
“It is the Modi government which restored the special category status of Himachal, besides approving several projects,” he said. Calling Congress a “bhai-behan ki party,” he said the people had understood the politics of caste, religion and religion. “The zeal with which you have come here, I am confident that lotus will bloom once again in Himachal,” he said exhorting the party workers to go to the masses to publicize the policies and programmes of BJP government at centre and state.
-
CTU to have all-CNG fleet in three months
The UT administration has decided to convert all Chandigarh Transport Undertaking buses from diesel to CNG in the next three months. This was decided in a meeting of the transport department, chaired by UT adviser Dharam Pal. He directed the transport department to convert all local-route buses to CNG within three months. CTU is also running around 50 electric buses in the city and is in the process of procuring 50 more.
-
Chamba will be developed as heritage town: Anurag Thakur
Union information and broadcasting minister Anurag Thakur on Friday said Chamba will be developed into a “heritage town” to attract tourists from all over world over and boost the local economy. Thakur said a heritage walk can be started by identifying heritage buildings in Chamba so that more tourists visit. Thakur also promised to promote the art, craft and culture of Chamba internationally. He also distributed sports kits.
-
Two Haryana men held for stabbing 22-year-old, friend in Ambala
A day after a group of men allegedly stabbed a 22-year-old man and The victim, Harshjeet Singh's friend at Ambala City bus stand over an old enmity, police arrested two of the attackers on Friday. The victim, Harshjeet Singh said he met his friend Sahil at the bus stand, when the accused got into an argument with them. Police post number 3 in-charge Ravinder Kumar said that an attempt to murder case was registered against the four men.
-
Khalistan flag case: Now, SFJ’s Pannun threatens judge hearing case
After a local court sent the man accused of hanging Khalistan flags outside the Himachal assembly complex to police custody,Gurpatwant Singh Pannun of the banned group Sikhs for Justice threatened the judge and asked hcivil judge-cum-judicial magistrate Shubhangi Joshito drop the charges or suffer the consequences. The accused, Harbir Singh alias Raju, was produced in the court of civil judge-cum-judicial magistrate Shubhangi Joshi.
-
27 test positive for Covid in Chandigarh tricity area
The tricity recorded 27 fresh Covid-19 cases on Friday, up from 24 on Thursday. Compared to five cases the day before, Mohali found 13 people positive on Friday. But the cases dropped from 10 to eight in Chandigarh and nine to six in Panchkula in the same period. Tricity's active caseload stands at 180. As many as 84 people are still positive in Chandigarh, 73 in Mohali and 23 in Panchkula.
