Nadda, Khattar to inaugurate cancer care centre in Ambala on May 9

A tertiary care cancer centre named after former prime minister late Atal Bihari Vajpayee, built at a cost of ₹72 crore in Ambala Cantonment, is all set for inauguration by BJP’s national president JP Nadda and Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday.

Health minister Anil Vij, Ambala MP Rattan Lal Kataria, ACS (health) Rajeev Arora and several politicians are also expected to attend the grand ceremony that will begin at 9am on the premises of the civil hospital, where the centre is located.

Officials said that Nadda is expected to arrive via train at Ambala Cantonment railway station, from where Vij will accompany him to the event site.

SP Jashandeep Singh Randhawa said that at least 1,300 police personnel from different districts will be deployed for the event.

“We have made diversions for heavy vehicles bound for Saha and beyond that will commute via NH-44 and turn at Dinapur village to join NH-444A. Medium and light vehicles will ply from Swastik Chowk via Football Chowk, main market and Subhash Park or via army rest house, staff road, and Subhash Park. Some other routes have also been designated from 9am to 4pm for smooth traffic movement,” a statement, quoting the SP, read.

First state-run centre in Haryana

Health officials have termed the newly built facility the first government-run such centre in Haryana, which has been built by HLL Infra Tech Services. The construction of the project started in July 2018 and the building was handed over to the health department in November last year.

Centre’s radiological safety officer Sahil Bhardwaj said the 50-bed hospital will have the most advanced machinery to treat every type of cancer.

“Major facilities that make the hospital different from others include medical linear accelerator for radiation, brachytherapy for internal radiation and CT simulator for radiotherapy,” the officer added.

Officials said the OPD at the hospital will remain open from 8am to 2pm in summers and 9am to 3pm in winters. There is also an eight-bed ward dedicated to chemotherapy.

“All government schemes will be valid at the centre and other than medical staff, a team of four MBBS doctors, three radiation oncologists and one each of surgeon, oral maxillofacial surgeon, anaesthetist and pathologist will be at service,” office of the civil surgeon said.

Vij said, “The centre will cater not only to patients from Haryana, but from Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh too. The hospital services will start soon after the inauguration.”

