Nagpur man switches relative’s SIM card, illegally withdraws 12.65 lakh

Handing over his mobile phone to a relative cost a senior citizen dear, as the former, along with his accomplices, fraudulently withdrew ₹12.65 lakh from his account and invested it in crypto currency.

The accused, identified as Aatish Ashok Rawat, Ayush Sanjay Gaikwad and Nihal Dinkar Dohare, all hailing from Maharashtra, have been arrested from Nagpur.

Multiple mobile phones and an internet modem, which were used to execute the fraud, have been recovered from them.

Police said Nihal was a computer engineer, while the other two were pursuing computer diplomas.

The trio was arrested on the complaint of retired insurance firm employee, Krishan Kanhiya, a resident of Sector 41, who is a distant relative of accused Aatish.

Kanhiya told the police that while visiting his sister in Nagpur in January, he had given his phone to Aatish.

Before returning the phone, Aatish transferred Kanhiya’s SIM card to another device and used it to fraudulently transfer ₹12.65 lakh from his bank account between January 28 and 31.

The fraud came to light after Kanhiya’s son, Rahul Rawat, checked their Axis Bank account in Sector 17 on February 1.

“Aatish had earlier made a similar, but unsuccessful, attempt to withdraw money from his father’s account. The trio executed the fraud for easy money,” said Ketan Bansal, superintendent of police (cyber), Chandigarh, while cautioning residents against handing over their mobile phone to anyone, as it can be misused.

Invested money in crypto currency

Probe revealed that the accused transferred the amount illegally to a Mobikwik wallet and further to a Coin98 Crypto Currency wallet to invest in Tether (USDT). Tether’s value is meant to mirror the value of the US Dollar.

The accused disclosed that after investing the money ($15,398) in USDT, they deleted the Coin98 wallet, which can only be accessed using a 12-word pass key.

“The accused will be questioned to recover the cheated money using the pass key,” Bansal said.

The accused were on Wednesday produced before a court and sent to one-day police custody.

Delhi man duping people through fake shopping website nabbed

A 28-year-old man has been arrested for duping customers through a fake shopping website.

Police said the accused, Mohd Nadeem of New Delhi, operated a fake website “Flipshopkart”.

He would call up people randomly, offering them a chance to win a gift against an order of ₹599 and above.

He was nabbed following a complaint by Sanjay Singh Sharma of Manimajra, who was duped of ₹2.35 lakh.

Sharma told the police that he had ordered a laptop bag for ₹699 through the website and made the payment through Google Pay. After that, he received calls that he needed to deposit some amount as charges to win the prize, following which he ended up transferring ₹2.35 lakh in the accused’s bank accounts through multiple transactions. But in return, the prize was of much lower value.

On his complaint, the cyber cell traced the accused through his bank accounts and arrested him from New Delhi.

The accused, Mohd Nadeem, in police custody in Chandigarh on Wednesday. (Keshav Singh/HT)

