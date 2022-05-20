Naib tehsildar competitive exam in Punjab on May 22; PPSC issues advisory

The competitive examination for the posts of naib tehsildar will be conducted on May 22, according to an advisory issued by the Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) on Thursday.

Secretary (Examinations) PPSC Dr. Karamjit Singh said that a large number of candidates have applied for the post and elaborate arrangements have been made by the commission for conducting the examination in a transparent, smooth and fair manner.

He said that time slots have been provided to candidates and they have to report at the examination centres as per the time slot uploaded on May 17 on the PPSC website.

In a statement, the official said the exam would be conducted from 12:00 Noon to 2:00 PM and the candidates should reach the exam centre well before the commencement of the exam as no candidate will be allowed to enter the examination centre after that.

He said that all candidates should consider factors like traffic congestion etc. while travelling to their respective centres to ensure that they report at the allotted time and suggested that those travelling from afar can consider reaching the city in which their centre is located a day prior to the examination.