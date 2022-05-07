Nanded cops in Karnal to quiz four terror suspects
Aurangabad: Police from Maharashtra’s Nanded have sent a team to Karnal in Haryana after four suspected Pakistan-linked terrorists were held there and arms, ammunition and IEDs were recovered from their vehicle, a senior official said on Friday.
The police team from the Maharashtra district was sent after an official from Haryana said that the four suspects were heading to a location close to Nanded when they were nabbed.
The Haryana Police have said that they foiled a major terror plot after the four suspected Pakistan-linked terrorists were held in Karnal on Thursday morning when they were on their way to Telangana to deliver explosives. Karnal’s superintendent of police Ganga Ram Punia had told reporters on Thursday that these four suspects were allegedly in touch with a Pakistan-based man involved in terror activities and who used to send locations through an app to them to deliver explosives and weapons. He had also said that they were on the way to a place near Nanded. After getting this information, the Nanded police swung into action.
Talking to PTI, Nanded’s superintendent of police Pramodkumar Shewale said: “The Nanded police have sent a team to Karnal in Haryana. It is on its way to the northern state. The team will interrogate the four terror suspects and then decide the further course of action.”
All four suspects are residents of Punjab, the Haryana Police had earlier said, adding that three containers each weighing 2.5 kg suspected to contain RDX, a Pakistan-make pistol and 31 live cartridges, besides ₹1.3 lakh in cash were seized from their vehicle.
-
Delhi govt allows city bars to stay open till 3 am
Most pubs and restaurants, barring some exceptions, are currently allowed to stay open till 1am. In Gurugram, pubs were allowed to allowed to open till 6am last year but the new policy announced by the Haryana government allows such outlets to remain open 24x7.
-
Cabinet approves Haryana Aerospace and Defence Production Policy 2022
The cabinet accorded its approval to Haryana Aerospace and Defence Production Policy, 2022 that aims to attract investments of at least one billion dollars and generate employment opportunities of around 25,000 persons in five years and to position the state as country's leading aerospace and defence manufacturing hub. The policy envisages harnessing Haryana's inherent strength in auto components and automobile manufacturing sector that looks forward to a possible transition into aerospace and defence manufacturing.
-
Ludhiana | 31-year-old dies of drug overdose, woman held
A day after a 31-year-old man died due to a drug overdose, police arrested the woman who allegedly administered the victim, Gagandeep Singh the fatal dose on Friday. While Rupinder Kaur of Begowal village has been arrested, Jaswinder Singh of the same village is on the run.
-
Bagga’s arrest: Oppn parties slam Kejriwal, Mann
New Delhi/Chandigarh: The BJP, Congress and the Shiromani Akali Dal on Friday slammed AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann for “misusing” Punjab Police for political vendetta. Congress legislature party leader Partap Singh Bajwa urged Mann not to reduce the state police officers to “private militia” of Kejriwal.
-
Students, teachers, Opposition slam Haryana govt for cuts off grant for universities
Students, teachers and Opposition leaders slammed the BJP-JJP coalition government in Haryana after it cut off grant to state universities and the finance department accorded its consent to the proposal of the administrative department to approve a loan of ₹147.75 crore as the first instalment for the universities for 2022-23 financial year. The Haryana government was giving grants of crores every year to these universities for administrative, academic and other works.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics