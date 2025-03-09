Nanded murder: BKI operative arrested at Delhi airport

Punjab Police on Saturday arrested another operative of the banned terrorist outfit Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) in connection with a murder that took place in Nanded, Maharashtra, on February 10. Identified as Sachindeep Singh, alias Sachin, a resident of Dialpura village in Ajnala of Amritsar district, the arrest was made at the IGI Airport in New Delhi, director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav informed. The accused in police custody at the IGI Airport in New Delhi on Saturday (HT )

Thirteen days ago, the Mohali state special operation cell (SSOC) had arrested two BKI operatives — Jagdish Singh, alias Jagga, of Harike Pattan in Tarn Taran, the alleged key shooter, and his accomplice Shubhdeep Singh, alias Shubh, a resident of Joneke village in Tarn Taran — in connection with the case. The police had then recovered two .32-bore pistols along with five cartridges from their possession.

DGP Yadav said Sachindeep had fled to Thailand to evade arrest, but the strategic efforts of the police ensured his arrest at the Delhi airport. He said a preliminary investigation revealed that Sachindeep played a crucial role in BKI’s terror network by providing shelters, logistical support and financial assistance to operatives working under the command of Pakistan-based terrorist Harwinder Singh Rinda and US-based Harpreet Singh, alias Happy Passian. Further investigation is on and more arrests are likely, he added.

SSOC (Mohali) AIG Simrat Kaur said that upon learning that his name had surfaced during the investigation, Sachindeep fled to Thailand. “A look-out circular was issued which led to his detention at the Delhi airport upon his return to India. The accused has now been taken into police custody for further questioning,” she added.

The accused were booked under the Arms Act and under Sections 249 (harbouring offender) and 61(2) (criminal conspiracy) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the SSOC police station in Mohali.

On February 10 in Nanded, the assailants had intended to kill Gurmeet Singh, a local resident out on parole who had been previously accused of murdering the brother of Pakistan-based BKI terrorist Harwinder Singh Rinda in 2016, but he survived with injuries while his aide Ravindra Rathod lost his life. The attack took place near Gurdwara Gate No. 6 outside a Sikh Colony in Nanded. After the attack, Jagdish Singh, alias Jagga, returned to Punjab where Shubhdeep Singh, alias Shubh, provided him with shelter and financial assistance, the police had claimed.