Nanded murder: Three aides of Pak-based terrorist Rinda held

The State Special Operation Cell (SSOC), SAS Nagar, arrested three more operatives of Pakistan-based Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) terrorist Harvinder Singh, alias Rinda, in connection with the Nanded murder case, Punjab director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said on Saturday. Rinda is backed by Pakistan’s spy agency ISI, according to the police. The accused in police custody in SAS Nagar on Saturday. (HT photo)

Those arrested have been identified as Jagjit Singh, alias Jaggi, and Shubham Khelbude, both residents of Nanded in Maharashtra, and Gurdeep Singh, alias Deepa, a resident of Raipur in Ropar. Police teams have also seized a .12-bore pump-action gun with 15 cartridges and a .32-bore pistol with eight cartridges.

This development follows the earlier arrests of Jagdish Singh, alias Jagga, Shubhdeep Singh, alias Shubh, and Sachindeep Singh, alias Sachin, in connection with the Nanded murder case. With this, the total number of individuals apprehended in the case has risen to six.

The DGP said preliminary investigation revealed that Jagjit played a critical role in facilitating logistics, safe houses and coordination for the shooters involved in the Nanded murder case, masterminded by Rinda from across the border. Investigations have also uncovered the role of jailed gangster Dilpreet, alias Baba, an old associate of Rinda, who arranged safe shelters in Punjab for the accused, he said.

He said Jagjeet is wanted in cases related to murder, attempt to murder, threat and intimidating for extortion while Shubham is wanted in threat and extortion-related cases in Nanded, Maharashtra. They came to Punjab evading their arrest, the DGP said.

Jagjit and Shubam were actively involved in coordinating various illegal activities, including procurement of weapons, collection of extortion money, logistics support and shelter for their other operatives in Nanded all on directions of Harvinder alias Rinda, he said.

According to the DGP, the third arrested individual, Gurdeep, alias Deepa, was arrested for providing shelter and logistical support to Jaggi and Shubam. Gurdeep also played a crucial role in enabling the escape and continued activities of the accused, he added.

On February 10 in Nanded, the assailants had intended to kill Gurmeet Singh, a local resident out on parole who had been previously accused of murdering the brother of Rinda in 2016, but he survived with injuries while his aide Ravindra Rathod lost his life.