Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Narnaul bribery case | Jail official, facing graft charges, allegedly dies by suicide
chandigarh news

Narnaul bribery case | Jail official, facing graft charges, allegedly dies by suicide

The jail official, who is an accused in the Narnaul bribery case, had arrived in Makrola village under Rajendra Park police station limits to visit his sister-in-law, where he allegedly consumed the poisonous substance
The deputy superintendent of Narnaul jail in Haryana allegedly consumed a poisonous substance and died by suicide. (Representative Image/HT File)
The deputy superintendent of Narnaul jail in Haryana allegedly consumed a poisonous substance and died by suicide. (Representative Image/HT File)
Published on Feb 26, 2022 02:46 AM IST
Copy Link
ByPress Trust of India, Gurugram

The deputy superintendent of Narnaul jail in Haryana allegedly consumed a poisonous substance on Thursday evening, police said.

The deceased Kuldeep Hooda, 45, a resident of Polangi village in Rohtak, was facing two cases of corruption, they said.

He had arrived in Makrola village under Rajendra Park police station limits to visit his sister-in-law, where he allegedly consumed the poisonous substance. He died at the SGT Medical College and Hospital, police said. Of the two cases of corruption, one was registered by the police in Narnaul and another by the state vigilance bureau. On Thursday, the Punjab and Haryana High Court had rejected his bail plea.

A senior official of Gurugram police, on the condition of anonymity, told PTI, “Kuldeep has corruption cases against him with Narnaul police and with the state vigilance bureau. Yesterday (Thursday), was his hearing for bail in the high court and it was reportedly rejected. This might have disturbed him. We are speaking to his family and investigating.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, February 26, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out