National Conference’s emergence eyesore for those opposed to J&K’s unity: Farooq

National Conference president Dr Farooq Abdullah Monday on Monday exhorted the party’s cadre across Jammu and Kashmir to remain steadfast in their resolve of serving the people and strengthening bonds of inclusiveness—the political philosophy of the party that has withstood the test of times.

Dr Abdullah was reviewing the functioning of the party units in Pir Panjal and Chenab Valley regions of the Jammu province. “Emergence of National Conference as a big political force is an eyesore for elements opposed to J&K’s spirit of amity, brotherhood, harmony and inclusiveness,” he said.

Dr Abdullah said that massive support to the National Conference in every nook and corner of Jammu and Kashmir is reflective of the deep faith of the people in the party. “The strength of the party emanates from the people at ground zero and there is a need to channelise this support for the betterment of the people, irrespective of caste, creed, region or religion,” he added.

Abdullah complimented party functionaries for mass outreach in their areas, saying this will further galvanise the party at the grassroots level. “The politically empowered people hold the key to change and given their sagacity and sense of understanding, the day is not far when they will become the masters of their own destiny,” he said.

