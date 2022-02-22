Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / National Conference’s emergence eyesore for those opposed to J&K’s unity: Farooq
chandigarh news

National Conference’s emergence eyesore for those opposed to J&K’s unity: Farooq

National Conference president Dr Farooq Abdullah Monday on Monday exhorted the party’s cadre across Jammu and Kashmir to remain steadfast in their resolve of serving the people and strengthening bonds of inclusiveness—the political philosophy of the party that has withstood the test of times
National Conference president Dr Farooq Abdullah said that massive support to the National Conference in every nook and corner of Jammu and Kashmir is reflective of the deep faith of the people in the party.
National Conference president Dr Farooq Abdullah said that massive support to the National Conference in every nook and corner of Jammu and Kashmir is reflective of the deep faith of the people in the party.
Published on Feb 22, 2022 01:36 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Jammu

National Conference president Dr Farooq Abdullah Monday on Monday exhorted the party’s cadre across Jammu and Kashmir to remain steadfast in their resolve of serving the people and strengthening bonds of inclusiveness—the political philosophy of the party that has withstood the test of times.

Dr Abdullah was reviewing the functioning of the party units in Pir Panjal and Chenab Valley regions of the Jammu province. “Emergence of National Conference as a big political force is an eyesore for elements opposed to J&K’s spirit of amity, brotherhood, harmony and inclusiveness,” he said.

Dr Abdullah said that massive support to the National Conference in every nook and corner of Jammu and Kashmir is reflective of the deep faith of the people in the party. “The strength of the party emanates from the people at ground zero and there is a need to channelise this support for the betterment of the people, irrespective of caste, creed, region or religion,” he added.

Abdullah complimented party functionaries for mass outreach in their areas, saying this will further galvanise the party at the grassroots level. “The politically empowered people hold the key to change and given their sagacity and sense of understanding, the day is not far when they will become the masters of their own destiny,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 22, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out