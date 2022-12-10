Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / National dragon boat racing championship begins in Chandigarh

National dragon boat racing championship begins in Chandigarh

chandigarh news
Published on Dec 10, 2022 04:06 AM IST

The championship will be held till December 11 and around 500 players from 34 teams from 18 states will showcase their skills at the event

Haryana chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal inaugurated the 10th National Dragon Boat Racing Championship at Sukhna Lake in Chandigarh on Friday. (AFP File Photo/for representation only)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Haryana chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal inaugurated the 10th National Dragon Boat Racing Championship at Sukhna Lake, Chandigarh, on Friday.

Inaugurating the event, the chief secretary commended the efforts of the Dragon Boat Federation of India (DBFI) for organising the 10th edition of the three-day boat racing event.

Starting from Friday, the championship will be held till December 11 and around 500 players from 34 teams from 18 states will showcase their skills at the event.

Vinod Sharma, president of DBFI, vice-president Raj Kamal Dhanda and general secretary of Punjab Dragon Boat Association, Krishna Kamboj, were also present on the occasion.

Encouraging the players to excel in sports, the chief secretary said participation with the spirit of sportsmanship was more important than winning or losing a game.

“Sports plays an integral role in our life. Youth should come forward to participate in sports and perform their best to bring laurels to their family, state and country. Besides physical fitness, sports also improve mental health of a person,” he added.

