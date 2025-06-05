Search Search
Thursday, Jun 05, 2025
Natural farming will improve health, land: Haryana agri minister

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal
Jun 05, 2025 07:28 AM IST

Citizen’s health is deteriorating due to eating poisonous grains and they are falling prey to serious diseases, the minister told the reporters in Karnal on Wednesday.

Haryana agriculture and farmers’ welfare minister Shyam Singh Rana said that natural farming is the need of the hour, which will improve the health of people along with the land.

Haryana agriculture and farmers’ welfare minister Shyam Singh Rana during his visit to an apple orchard in Karnal in Wednesday. (HT Photo)
Rana was visiting an apple garden run by farmer Narender Chouhan, popular for his golden apple.

He said that saplings of horticultural plants are prepared in this nursery which are sent to different parts of the country.

“There has been a change in traditional farming in the last few years. Along with fish farming, the interest of farmers is also increasing in the horticulture and dairy sector. Agriculture contributes the most to the country’s economy,” the minister said.

Rana also visited the nursery and obtained information about various varieties of apples and tasted the apples.

A ten-point demand letter was also submitted to the minister on behalf of Fruit and Vegetable FPO Private Company Ltd.

At this occasion, Maharana Pratap Horticulture University vice-chancellor oSK Malhotra, Agriculture deputy director Wazir Singh, district BJP president Praveen Lathar, nursery operator Narendra Chauhan and others were present.

Later the minister also visited the vegetable market here and took information from the mandi board secretary about the arrangements for cleanliness, drinking water, canteen, toilets etc.

Some commission agents also demanded repair of the broken boundary wall, on which the minister directed the mandi secretary to prepare a case and send it to his office.

