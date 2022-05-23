Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Natural gas supply reaches Bathinda refinery

State gas utility GAIL (India) Ltd has laid a dedicated pipeline to supply natural gas to HPCL Mittal Energy Ltd’s (HMEL) Bathinda refinery in Punjab.
Published on May 23, 2022 12:38 AM IST
ByPress Trust of India

New Delhi: State gas utility GAIL (India) Ltd has laid a dedicated pipeline to supply natural gas to HPCL Mittal Energy Ltd’s (HMEL) Bathinda refinery in Punjab.

The dedicated pipeline, which will supply 1 million standard cubic meters per day of gas to HMEL, has been laid at a cost of 142 crore. The 44.26 km pipeline of 12 inch diameter (total capacity - 5 mmscmd) is a spur line of the 500 km Dadri-Bawana-Nangal Pipeline (DBNPL). The natural gas supply tap off is taken from GAIL receiving terminal at NFL, Bathinda, according to a statement.

The pipeline will boost the supply of natural gas in the region, resulting in increased supply for domestic households, vehicles, commercial and industrial establishments.

GAIL is India’s largest natural gas transporting and marketing firm.

The DBNPL is a part of the national gas grid and runs from Dadri (Uttar Pradesh) through Yamunanagar (Haryana) to Nangal (Punjab), to meet energy demand of these northern states.

It already supplies gas to various industrial customers and city gas networks in places like Ghaziabad, Bawana, Saharanpur, Yamunanagar and Mandi Gobindgarh, Nangal, Ludhiana, NFL Bhatinda and CGS Ludhiana.

