Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Natural gas supply reaches Bathinda refinery
chandigarh news

Natural gas supply reaches Bathinda refinery

The dedicated pipeline, which will supply 1 million standard cubic metres per day of gas to HMEL, has been laid at a cost of 142 crore. The 44.26 km pipeline of 12 inch diameter (total capacity - 5 mmscmd) is a spur line of the 500 km Dadri-Bawana-Nangal Pipeline (DBNPL). The natural gas supply tap off is taken from GAIL receiving terminal at NFL, Bathinda, according to a statement
State gas utility GAIL (India) Ltd has laid a dedicated pipeline to supply natural gas to HPCL Mittal Energy Ltd’s (HMEL) Bathinda refinery in Punjab.
State gas utility GAIL (India) Ltd has laid a dedicated pipeline to supply natural gas to HPCL Mittal Energy Ltd’s (HMEL) Bathinda refinery in Punjab.
Published on May 23, 2022 12:38 AM IST
Copy Link
ByPress Trust of India

New Delhi: State gas utility GAIL (India) Ltd has laid a dedicated pipeline to supply natural gas to HPCL Mittal Energy Ltd’s (HMEL) Bathinda refinery in Punjab.

The dedicated pipeline, which will supply 1 million standard cubic meters per day of gas to HMEL, has been laid at a cost of 142 crore. The 44.26 km pipeline of 12 inch diameter (total capacity - 5 mmscmd) is a spur line of the 500 km Dadri-Bawana-Nangal Pipeline (DBNPL). The natural gas supply tap off is taken from GAIL receiving terminal at NFL, Bathinda, according to a statement.

The pipeline will boost the supply of natural gas in the region, resulting in increased supply for domestic households, vehicles, commercial and industrial establishments.

GAIL is India’s largest natural gas transporting and marketing firm.

The DBNPL is a part of the national gas grid and runs from Dadri (Uttar Pradesh) through Yamunanagar (Haryana) to Nangal (Punjab), to meet energy demand of these northern states.

It already supplies gas to various industrial customers and city gas networks in places like Ghaziabad, Bawana, Saharanpur, Yamunanagar and Mandi Gobindgarh, Nangal, Ludhiana, NFL Bhatinda and CGS Ludhiana.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Consumer panel ruled t is not in dispute that the site in was allotted to Kamaljit Singh and the entire outstanding amount has been paid off. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

    Ludhiana Improvement Trust told to transfer Orient Cinema site to deceased allottee’s legal heirs

    The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Ludhiana, has directed the Ludhiana Improvement Trust to transfer the Orient Cinema site at Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar to the legal heirs of deceased allottee Kamaljit Singh, who are the complainants in the case, after receiving requisite documents from them. As per the complaint submitted by Sukhmeen Kaur of Rajguru Nagar, her husband Kamaljit Singh had been allotted the site by LIT(opposite party in the case).

  • PGI doctors treat heart complication through rare intervention (Pic for representation)

    PGI doctors treat heart complication through rare intervention

    An unusual case of old myocardial infarction (heart attack) with multi-vessel coronary artery disease (many blockages in arteries supplying blood to the heart) was successfully treated by the experts of the cardiology department of Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS). The 52-year-old male patient has been discharged after treatment. He was getting medical treatment and reporting intermittent chest pain (angina). In February 2022, he suffered second heart attack.

  • After a dry spell in Chandigarh over the weekend, the new week is likely to start with light rain on Monday and Tuesday. (HT Photo)

    Rain, winds likely to bring respite from heat in Chandigarh

    After a dry spell over the weekend, the new week is likely to start with light rain on Monday and Tuesday. “Some rain along with thunderstorm and winds going up to 60 kilometre/hour are expected on Monday. Chances of rain will continue on Tuesday , thought clear weather is likely from Wednesday,” said an India Meteorological Department official. On Sunday, the maximum temperature went down from Saturday's 39.5C to 38.5C.

  • MUMBAI, India - June 17, 2020: Marine experts have raised an alarm about the ongoing reclamation activity along the south Mumbai coastline for the coastal road project. Less than 400 metres from the work site near Haji Ali dargah is a 10-metre patch of false pillow corals. Reclamation work being carried out for the 9.9-km phase of th coastal road project, at Haji Ali. (Photo Courtesy : Shaunak Modi)

    92% coral colonies translocated from Haji Ali are surviving in Navy Nagar

    Out of 329 live coral colonies which were translocated from the Haji Ali bay to Navy Nagar in November 2020, as a result of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) Coastal Road project, 303 colonies (or 92% of the total) were found to have survived in a healthy state a year later, as per a newly published study by researchers at the National Institute of Oceanography.

  • In Chandigarh, where the fuel rates remain cheapest, petrol was available for <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>96.20 per litre and diesel for <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>84.26, a drop of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>8.54 and <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>6.57 per litre, respectively. (Sant Arora/HT)

    Excise cut brings fuel prices down to 8-week low in Chandigarh tricity

    A day after the Centre announced a cut in excise duty on fuel to control inflation, petrol and diesel prices dropped to nearly a two-month low in the tricity. In Mohali, petrol cost 97.21 and diesel 87.53, a drop of 8.38 and 6.7, respectively. Fuel remains the most expensive in Panchkula, with petrol at 97.82 and diesel at 90.65, though down by 8.67 and 7.05, respectively.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 23, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out