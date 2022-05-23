Natural gas supply reaches Bathinda refinery
New Delhi: State gas utility GAIL (India) Ltd has laid a dedicated pipeline to supply natural gas to HPCL Mittal Energy Ltd’s (HMEL) Bathinda refinery in Punjab.
The dedicated pipeline, which will supply 1 million standard cubic meters per day of gas to HMEL, has been laid at a cost of ₹142 crore. The 44.26 km pipeline of 12 inch diameter (total capacity - 5 mmscmd) is a spur line of the 500 km Dadri-Bawana-Nangal Pipeline (DBNPL). The natural gas supply tap off is taken from GAIL receiving terminal at NFL, Bathinda, according to a statement.
The pipeline will boost the supply of natural gas in the region, resulting in increased supply for domestic households, vehicles, commercial and industrial establishments.
GAIL is India’s largest natural gas transporting and marketing firm.
The DBNPL is a part of the national gas grid and runs from Dadri (Uttar Pradesh) through Yamunanagar (Haryana) to Nangal (Punjab), to meet energy demand of these northern states.
It already supplies gas to various industrial customers and city gas networks in places like Ghaziabad, Bawana, Saharanpur, Yamunanagar and Mandi Gobindgarh, Nangal, Ludhiana, NFL Bhatinda and CGS Ludhiana.
-
Ludhiana Improvement Trust told to transfer Orient Cinema site to deceased allottee’s legal heirs
The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Ludhiana, has directed the Ludhiana Improvement Trust to transfer the Orient Cinema site at Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar to the legal heirs of deceased allottee Kamaljit Singh, who are the complainants in the case, after receiving requisite documents from them. As per the complaint submitted by Sukhmeen Kaur of Rajguru Nagar, her husband Kamaljit Singh had been allotted the site by LIT(opposite party in the case).
-
PGI doctors treat heart complication through rare intervention
An unusual case of old myocardial infarction (heart attack) with multi-vessel coronary artery disease (many blockages in arteries supplying blood to the heart) was successfully treated by the experts of the cardiology department of Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS). The 52-year-old male patient has been discharged after treatment. He was getting medical treatment and reporting intermittent chest pain (angina). In February 2022, he suffered second heart attack.
-
Rain, winds likely to bring respite from heat in Chandigarh
After a dry spell over the weekend, the new week is likely to start with light rain on Monday and Tuesday. “Some rain along with thunderstorm and winds going up to 60 kilometre/hour are expected on Monday. Chances of rain will continue on Tuesday , thought clear weather is likely from Wednesday,” said an India Meteorological Department official. On Sunday, the maximum temperature went down from Saturday's 39.5C to 38.5C.
-
92% coral colonies translocated from Haji Ali are surviving in Navy Nagar
Out of 329 live coral colonies which were translocated from the Haji Ali bay to Navy Nagar in November 2020, as a result of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) Coastal Road project, 303 colonies (or 92% of the total) were found to have survived in a healthy state a year later, as per a newly published study by researchers at the National Institute of Oceanography.
-
Excise cut brings fuel prices down to 8-week low in Chandigarh tricity
A day after the Centre announced a cut in excise duty on fuel to control inflation, petrol and diesel prices dropped to nearly a two-month low in the tricity. In Mohali, petrol cost ₹97.21 and diesel ₹87.53, a drop of ₹8.38 and ₹6.7, respectively. Fuel remains the most expensive in Panchkula, with petrol at ₹97.82 and diesel at ₹90.65, though down by ₹8.67 and ₹7.05, respectively.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics