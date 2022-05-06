Navjot Sidhu alleges paddy seeds scam under AAP’s watch

Former Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu on Thursday alleged that a “seed scam” of PR-126 variety was taking place under watch of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in the state amid attempts to promote direct seeding of rice (DSR).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sidhu, who visited the Punjab State Seed Corporation (Punseed) warehouse at Kotkapura in Faridkot district where farmers had on Tuesday stopped a truck loaded with 87 quintals of PR-126 seeds, said that “On one hand, AAP government is spending crores on advertising DSR technique and on the other, a big scam of PR-126 variety seed is taking place.”

The farmers had stopped the truck alleging that the PR-126 seeds were being sold to a private firm in Mansa even as they had been told that it was out of stock. After farmers stopped the truck, Punseed distributed the whole stock among local farmers.

‘High demand, resultant scarcity’

The state government had announced financial assistance of ₹1,500 per acre to farmers sowing paddy through the DSR technique. The PR-126 seed is one of the most sought-after short-duration variety of paddy, developed by the Punjab Agriculture University (PAU), and takes 123 days to mature if grown through the DSR technique. PAU had developed 2,600 quintals of seeds and put them up for sale on March 20. But in nearly a month, the entire stock was emptied. A major share of the seed was purchased by private seed dealers. The huge demand and resultant scarcity have led to black-marketing of seeds.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Private players hoarding seeds: Sidhu

Addressing the media, Sidhu said, “The government has sold most seeds produced by PAU to private players, who are hoarding them and black marketeering it for as high as ₹300 per kg. If the government really wants to promote DSR and save groundwater, it should have ensured the supply of PR-126 seeds at a reasonable rate direct to farmers.”

BKU (Sidhupur) state president Jagjit Singh Dallewal said that instead of providing seeds to farmers, Punseed is providing it to private players, who are futher selling it at high rates.

“Last week, we spoke to the agriculture director regarding non-availabilty of PR-126 seeds. He told us that due to high demand, the entire stock has finished. Later that night, we found a truck loaded with PR-126 seeds heading to a private firm.” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

An official of the agriculture department said, “We had sold the seeds to the private firm a few days ago, and were transporting it on Tuesday. But after farmers raised an objection, the seeds were distributed among them. There was nothing illegal as the seeds were sold to the private firm in accordance with the rates set by the government.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON