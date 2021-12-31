Navjot Sidhu pledges support to Harry Mann; says won’t sit idle till Bikram Majithia is punished

Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu addressed a massive rally organised by Sanaur halka in-charge Harinder Pal Singh Harry Mann on Thursday.

“Last time Harry Mann lost by just 4,000 votes, but I promise to give Harry Mann a victory with a lead of over 40,000 in the forthcoming Assembly elections,” Sidhu said. He said the party leadership was standing by Mann.

Sidhu said he would drive out mafia gangs that have taken over the state and bring a new Punjab model.

Attacking Bikram Singh Majithia, he said, “Majithia is hiding out of the fear of the police. I will not sit idle till he is punished.”

He said there was a need to implement a cooperative policy to uplift the living standards of farmers.

“Under the new Punjab model, cold stores would be set up all over Punjab. Every labourer in the state would be registered so that money could be credited directly to his account and the contractor could enter into any contract. No labourer would be allowed to take wages below ₹350,” Sidhu said.

“We have to abolish such a system where workers are not given enough wages and establish panchayati raj,” he said.

Harry Mann attacked senior Congress leader Lal Singh for involving in “deceitful deeds in connivance with Akali leader Prem Singh Chandumajra” to defeat him in the upcoming elections.

“Lal Singh is plotting to divide the Congress in Sanaur so as to assure the victory of Chandumajra’s son from the Akali Dal, who in return assisted Lal Singh’s son to win in Samana,” he said.