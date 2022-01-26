Navjot Sidhu’s ‘Punjab Model’ to be part of Congress manifesto: Partap Singh Bajwa

Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu’s 13-point ‘Punjab Model’ will be part of the Congress manifesto, said Rajya Sabha member Partap Singh Bajwa, who is the head of the manifesto committee of the Congress for the 2022 polls, in Jalandhar on Tuesday. Bajwa and Sidhu along with the party’s national spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill held a meeting on the party manifesto in Jalandhar. Later, Sidhu and Bajwa addressed a press conference at Jaiveer’s house in the city where Sidhu explained his 13-point agenda.

Bajwa said the party would release its manifesto within a week, adding that Sidhu’s vision is the vision of the Congress, not an individual’s. He also agreed with Sidhu that there has been a need for a model to stop the “loot” of Punjab which has been going on for the past many years.

“I have held a meeting with the chief minister, Charanjit Singh Channi, PPCC president Navjot Singh Sidhu and various other stakeholders for the manifesto whereas the Congress manifesto will include 13-point of Sidhu’s ‘Punjab Model’ and other few points,” said Bajwa.

During the press conference, Sidhu said, “Under the Punjab Model, our government will form a ‘Jittega Punjab commission’, a think tank which will frame policies for the state and various government departments.” Similarly, he announced to form a liquor corporation and sand corporation to end the mafia rule.

Sidhu announced that Jalandhar will be developed as a hub of medical tourism and sports goods. Similarly, other cities of Punjab will also be developed on similar lines.

He said the ‘Punjab Model’ will generate income up to ₹1 lakh crore in the state finances by ending mafia rule. Sidhu announced populist schemes for students, women and farmers.

He attacked Delhi chief minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal claiming that Kejriwal had not given a single penny to women in Delhi, but here in Punjab, he has promised to give ₹1,000 to women over 18 years as the ‘Punjab Model’ will empower every woman.

