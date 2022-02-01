Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Navjot Sidhu will face crushing defeat from Amritsar East in Punjab assembly polls: Amarinder Singh

Former Punjab CM say he has no role in Akali leader Bikram Majithia’s candidature from Amritsar East segment from where Punjab Congress chief contests
Punjab Lok Congress supremo and former chief minister Amarinder Singh filing nomination papers from the Patiala Urban segment on Monday ahead of the assembly elections.
Published on Feb 01, 2022 02:33 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Patiala

Punjab Lok Congress supremo and former chief minister Amarinder Singh on Monday said state Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu will face an “abysmal defeat” from the Amritsar East segment.

Addressing the media after filing his nomination papers from the Patiala Urban seat, Amarinder said Sidhu won from Amritsar East only with the support of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Also, the former CM, who inaugurated his party office in the city, dubbed as a “farce” Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s announcement that the party’s chief ministerial face will be decided with inputs from people.

He termed as ridiculous Sidhu’s charge of his hand in Bikram Singh Majithia being pitted against him by the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD).

“I’m not Majithia’s uncle,” quipped the PLC leader, adding that with 38% of the voters in Amritsar East being Hindus and 32% SCs, Sidhu’s defeat was certain. The BJP, as part of alliance with PLC and SAD (Sanyukt), has fielded a strong candidate from the constituency, he added.

On Rahul Gandhi’s statement that the Congress would announce its CM candidate in the state after taking inputs from the ground, Amarinder said this was just theatrics. He pointed out that as per procedure, the people elect their MLAs and then the CLP elects the CM, “and so all this talk is just drama.”

On the farmer outfits’ decision to contest the polls, he said it was their right to do so. He always supported them personally, said Amarinder, pointing out that his government had announced jobs and 5 lakh to the families of the farmers who died during the agitation against the farm laws.

