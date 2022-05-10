Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Nawanshahr former MLA Angad Saini rejoins Cong

Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring went to Angad Saini’s house in Nawanshahr and re-inducted him into the party. Punjab Congress working president Bharat Bhushan Ashu and state general secretary Capt Sandeep Sandhu were also present
Former Nawanshahr MLA Angad Singh Saini on Monday rejoined the Congress along with his supporters.
Published on May 10, 2022 01:01 AM IST
HT Correspondent

Chandigarh: Former Nawanshahr MLA Angad Singh Saini on Monday rejoined the Congress along with his supporters.

Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring went to the young former MLA’s house in Nawanshahr and re-inducted him into the party. Punjab Congress working president Bharat Bhushan Ashu and state general secretary Capt Sandeep Sandhu were also present.

Warring said that Saini was his younger brother and would be given due respect in the party. Saini said he called a meeting of his supporters on Sunday to consult them before returning to the Congress.

Saini, who won the Nawanshahr seat in 2017, had fallen out with the Congress just days before the recent assembly elections. The Congress denied him the party ticket as his wife Aditi Singh, the MLA from Rae Bareli in Uttar Pradesh, joined the BJP and dared Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to contest against her.

Saini rebelled and jumped into the poll fray against the official Congress nominee, Satvir Singh Palli Jhikki. He was a close third as an Independent candidate with 31,516 votes, whereas Palli Jhikki got just 7,000 votes.

The seat was won by the BSP’s Nachhatar Pal. Saini’s father Parkash Singh Saini had represented Nawanshahr in the assembly from 2002 to 2007.

