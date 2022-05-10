Nawanshahr former MLA Angad Saini rejoins Cong
Chandigarh: Former Nawanshahr MLA Angad Singh Saini on Monday rejoined the Congress along with his supporters.
Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring went to the young former MLA’s house in Nawanshahr and re-inducted him into the party. Punjab Congress working president Bharat Bhushan Ashu and state general secretary Capt Sandeep Sandhu were also present.
Warring said that Saini was his younger brother and would be given due respect in the party. Saini said he called a meeting of his supporters on Sunday to consult them before returning to the Congress.
Saini, who won the Nawanshahr seat in 2017, had fallen out with the Congress just days before the recent assembly elections. The Congress denied him the party ticket as his wife Aditi Singh, the MLA from Rae Bareli in Uttar Pradesh, joined the BJP and dared Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to contest against her.
Saini rebelled and jumped into the poll fray against the official Congress nominee, Satvir Singh Palli Jhikki. He was a close third as an Independent candidate with 31,516 votes, whereas Palli Jhikki got just 7,000 votes.
The seat was won by the BSP’s Nachhatar Pal. Saini’s father Parkash Singh Saini had represented Nawanshahr in the assembly from 2002 to 2007.
Scrap dealer held for purchasing stolen copper wires in Chandigarh
The CIA Naraingarh unit has arrested a scrap dealer from Manimajra in Chandigarh for purchasing stolen copper wires worth lakhs from two men who had been arrested on May 2 for theft of transformer parts in Ambala district. The accused, Ateek Ahmad, was arrested based on information divulged by the arrested thieves Amit Kumar and Jaswant, both from Yamunanagar's Sadhaura. On questioning, they revealed their involvement in 25 other thefts of transformer parts.
Brahma Kumaris hold conference on good governance in Mohali
Phase 7, Prajapita Brahma Kumaris Ishwariya Vishwa Vidyalya, on Monday organised a conference on empowerment of administrators for good governance and sustainable progress. Additional chief secretary of finance and taxation, KAP Sinha, Punjab was the chief guest. The event was also attended by senior bureaucrats and people associated with the Brahma Kumaris. Vinay Bublani, special secretary, home and justice, Punjab, said that it is very important to maintain balance and be kind.
Revenue staff calls off strike after assurance by Brahm Shankar Jimpa
Punjab revenue officials have called off their strike after meeting the revenue, rehabilitation and disaster management minister, Brahm Shankar Jimpa. The decision was taken during a meeting of the Revenue Patwar Union and Revenue Kanungo Association. Agreeing to the demand of the union, the minister assured them that the government will change the investigation officer in patwari Didar Singh's case, who has been booked by the Punjab Vigilance Bureau.
Nadda inaugurates state-of-the-art cancer care centre in Ambala
National president of the Bharatiya Janata Party and Rajya Sabha MP Jagat Prakash Nadda, Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar and health minister Anil Vij inaugurated the Atal Care Cancer Centre in Ambala Cantonment on Monday. The tertiary cancer care centre is named after former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and has been established at a cost of ₹ 72 crore on the premises of the sub-divisional civil hospital on NH-444A.
ICSE physics exam elicits mixed response from students in Chandigarh
The Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) Class 10 physics exam which was held on Monday elicited mixed response from students in Chandigarh. Trijal Gupta, a student of St Stephen's School, Sector 45, Chandigarh, said, “The question paper was of the same difficulty level as the pre-boards.” Nehal and Naina said they found the exam tricky, but doable. Meanwhile, students who took the Indian School Certificate Class 12 mathematics exam found it easy.
