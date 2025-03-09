NC MLAs raise alarm over deficient healthcare services in Pir Panjal

Two legislators of the ruling National Conference (NC) on Saturday raised alarm over utterly deficient healthcare services in Pir Panjal region comprising two border districts of Poonch and Rajouri in the legislative assembly here. J&K health minister Sakina Itto informed that all vacant posts of teaching faculty have been referred to the J&KPSC and requisite steps are being taken to meet the shortfall. (File)

Poonch MLA Ajaz Jan and Budhal MLA Javid Iqbal Choudhary highlighted grave healthcare crisis in the Pir Panjal region, particularly in Government Medical College (GMC), Rajouri, which faced a staff crunch of 40% and continue to work without a full time principal.

Raising the issue during question hour, Jan recalled that GMC Rajouri was sanctioned during 2012-2013 following relentless efforts by him and former Kalakot MLA Rashpal Singh. “However, even after 12 years, the institution continues to suffer from a severe shortage of doctors and paramedical staff, indicating the failure of previous governments to address this critical issue”, he said.

Responding to the questions, health and medical education minister Sakina Itoo said the GMC has 119 sanctioned strength of teaching faculty/CMOS/LMOS. “While 55 posts have been filled up 64 remain vacant. Similarly, it has a sanctioned strength of 415 non-gazetted staff out of which 293 have been filled up and 122 are vacant,” she stated.

She informed that all vacant posts of teaching faculty have been referred to the J&KPSC and requisite steps are being taken to meet the shortfall.

With regard to filling up of non- gazetted vacancies, the matter is under active consideration, she added.

However, Jan raised concerns over the fact that GMC Rajouri currently operated without a principal, hampering its administration and functioning. “Additionally, there is a dire shortage of ambulances, further exacerbating the crisis. The situation is equally alarming in district hospital Poonch and several sub-hospitals, including PHCs in Mandi, Sawjian, Loran, Mangnar, Bandichachia, Degwar Terwa, Ajote, Khanater, Bedar, Nangali, and Pleara are facing an acute shortage of doctors,” he added.

Budhal MLA also urged the health minister to take immediate steps to fill the vacant posts and deploy the required medical staff at GM, Rajouri, and other healthcare institutions in the region.