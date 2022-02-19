NCB recovers 5,720 intoxicant pills, chemist store owner held

Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), in a joint operation with the drug control office and police, on Friday arrested a chemist and his accomplice after recovering 5,720 intoxicating pills during a raid at his store in Basant Nagar of Daba area.

The accused, identified as Sant Lal of Preet Nagar, is already facing a trial in a similar case, but his licence has not yet been cancelled.

The FIR has been lodged following the statement of Himanshu Anand, junior intelligence officer, NCB, Sector 25, Chandigarh.

He said the NCB conducted the raid at Shiv medical store, Baghi stand of Daba area following a tip-off and discovered the intoxicant pills without the required bills.

Sub inspector Davinder Singh, station head officer at the Daba police station, said police have arrested Sant Lal and his accomplice Hardeep Singh in this case. During investigation, they found that the accused had earlier been arrested in a similar case in 2012, but his licence was not cancelled. The reason for the same is yet to be ascertained.

Zonal licensing authority (ZLA) Kulwinder Singh said the drug inspector’s presence is requisite for cancellation of a chemist’s licence. As the recovery has been made in the presence of the concerned officer this time, the department is expected to cancel the licence.

A case under sections 22, 61 and 85 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act has been registered against the accused at the Daba police station.