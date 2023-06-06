Kataruchak sexual misconduct: Scheduled Castes panel issues third notice to Punjab

National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) chairman Vijay Sampla on Tuesday issued the third notice to the Punjab government in the sexual misconduct case involving state cabinet minister Lal Chand Kataruchak after the government failed to submit the action taken report (ATR) despite the two notices.

In the third notice, the NCSC chairman directed the Punjab chief secretary, director general of police and deputy inspector general (DIG), Border Range, Amritsar, to immediately record the statement of the victim by video-conference or in person in Delhi, provide him security, and submit the ATR by June 12.

The notice comes five days after Punjab governor Banwarilal Purohit asked chief minister Bhagwant Mann to take action against Kataruchak, alleging that the minister had committed a “heinous crime” and should be eased out from the cabinet.

Kataruchak, who is the state food and civil supplies minister, was accused of sexual misconduct by a Gurdaspur-based male victim, who, in a video, had claimed that the former had forced him into a relationship.

Taking strong note of the victim’s complaint, the commission had on May 5 issued its first notice to Punjab government officials and had asked them to submit the action taken report and provide security to the victim, who was allegedly receiving threat calls from the minister.

Following the notice, the state government had on May 8 constituted a three-member special investigation team to probe the matter but no ATR was submitted.

On May 25, the NCSC sent a second notice to the state government. Citing threat to life of the victim, the NCSC asked the officials and police to record the statement of the victim by video-conference or in person in Delhi, provide him security and submit the report by June 1.

Sampla said, “Despite repeated notices, no solid action has been taken by the state government. This shows the state government’s lackadaisical and reluctant approach towards providing justice to Scheduled Caste residents.”