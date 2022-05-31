NDPS case: Evidence on record of Majithia’s link with NRI fugitives in chemicals’ supply to Canada, HC told

The Punjab Police have told the Punjab and Haryana High Court that witnesses have specifically said that two NRI fugitives were supplying chemicals used in medicines to Canada and that Akali leader and former minister Bikram Singh Majithia was their “partner in that”.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

An affidavit filed by the deputy inspector general of police, Rahul S said that witnesses examined and documents collected established the close association of Majithia with co-accused, a Canadian citizen of Indian origin, Satpreet Satta.

Witnesses have stated about Satta and Parminder Singh Pindi, another NRI accused, soliciting controlled substances during December 2009 from Jagjit Singh Chahal, who had a pharmaceutical unit at Baddi in Himachal Pradesh during that period and has since been convicted in a drugs case, the affidavit says.

The affidavit by Rahul S, who is also the head of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the December 2021 FIR against the Akali leader, who is the brother of Bathinda MP and former Union minister, Harsimrat Kaur Badal, adds that witnesses have also submitted of Majithia having provided vehicle and security to Satta when he mostly stayed at the Akali leader’s residence in Amritsar and Chandigarh; and frequently travelled together and attended various official and private functions, within and beyond Punjab.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Witnesses have specifically said they were supplying chemicals used in medicines to Canada and that the petitioner (Majithia) was their partner in that,” the affidavit says, adding that the extradition request of Pindi is pending with the Canadian authorities.

The police have also told the high court that witnesses examined by the SIT have expressed concern about their security. While demanding that his bail plea be dismissed, the Punjab Police submitted statements of witnesses in a sealed cover and further contended that Majithia is an influential politician and that witnesses expressed apprehension about their security at the behest of Majithia and his associates and supporters, in case their identity is disclosed. “He may use his influence to threaten and intimidate the witnesses from deposing against him and also may try to destroy the evidence in the case,” the police have said seeking dismissal of his bail plea.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The affidavit also refers to an FIR registered on January 4 at the Majitha police station in Amritsar, where on the complaint of a registry clerk, an FIR has been registered for the disappearance of records regarding the purchase of 32 kanal 10 marla land in the name of Majithia’s wife in March 2012. The affidavit also refers to a case in which one witness had approached the high court seeking police security citing a threat from Majithia. The 47-year-old Majithia has remained as cabinet minister during SAD-BJP regime in Punjab between 2007-2017.

The Punjab Police have also told the high court that more probe is required to establish linkages and financial transactions between different people being probed in the December 2021 FIR involving Majithia. Pindi and Satta are in Canada. Thus, the collection of evidence is difficult and time-consuming, it said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The police response has come on the May 23 plea from Majithia seeking bail. He surrendered after the February 20 polls and has since been lodged in the Patiala jail. The SC had recently junked his plea seeking to quash the FIR and asked him to instead approach the high court.

He was booked under Sections 25 (punishment for allowing premises), 27 (A) (whoever is financing any activities pertaining to narcotic drugs) and 29 (party to a criminal conspiracy to commit an offence) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act on December 20, 2021.

Majithia in the plea had claimed that there is no credible and legally admissible material against him despite a deep investigation by the Enforcement Directorate and the Punjab Police.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The case is blatantly political in nature and has been registered after an inordinate delay with the purpose of using the same as an election plank in the assembly polls of February 2022,” he had further argued in his bail petition. The arguments on the petition were heard by the bench of justices AG Masih and Sandeep Moudgil. The hearing would continue on Tuesday as well.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON