NDRI Karnal tops in ICAR agricultural universities ranking 2020

The National Dairy Research Institute (NDRI), Karnal has bagged the first position in country in the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) agricultural universities’ ranking-2020.

As per the official statement by the NDRI, it is the fifth time in a row that NDRI has achieved the first position among 67 such institutions in country.

As per the rankings of the agricultural universities for 2020 released on Friday, the Indian Agriculture Research Institute, New Delhi has remained at the second position, and the Indian Veterinary Research Institute, Izatnagar remained on the third position. Also, the Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University (HAU) is at the ninth position.

NDRI director MS Chauhan congratulated the scientists and other staff for this achievement.

He said NDRI, Karnal is a pioneering institute in country working in the field of dairy research and education since 1923.

The institution has played an important role to boost milk production and making dairy farming profitable for farmers by developing technologies and researches.