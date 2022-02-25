Nearly 2,000 from Haryana stuck in Ukraine, in touch with MEA: CM Khattar

Chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday said that nearly 2,000 people from Haryana, mostly students, were stuck in Ukraine and he was in touch with Ministry of External Affairs on this issue.

Khattar also said the MEA had already set up a control room, while in Chandigarh, a control room has been set up by the state government where people from Haryana can contact on WhatsApp number 92123-14595. They can also reach Foreign Cooperation Department of Haryana government over email -- mailto:contactusatfcd@gmail.com.

Khattar, who was addressing a joint press conference with home minister Anil Vij, said that among the Indians who are stuck in Ukraine include nearly 2,000 from Haryana.

"I am in touch with the Ministry of External Affairs," the chief minister said, replying to a question on the Ukraine situation and the number of those from Haryana stuck there. To another question, he said that among the nearly 2,000 from Haryana who are stuck most are students and among them most are medical students.

India on Thursday mounted a major initiative to evacuate its citizens from Ukraine to neighbouring countries through land border crossings after Russia launched a large-scale military assault on the eastern European nation, triggering major global concerns and sanctions against Moscow by several Western powers. Amid the deepening crisis, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin and "sensitised" him about India's concerns regarding the safety of the Indian citizens in Ukraine, especially students.

As the situation in Ukraine worsens after the Russian attack, hundreds of stranded Indian students made desperate appeals to the government on Thursday to ensure their safe return. Several videos emerged on social media in which teary-eyed students urged the Indian authorities to make arrangements for their return. In the evening, senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala shared on his Twitter handle a video by Ajay from Julana in Jind district, showing students from India including Haryana who had taken shelter at a metro rail station in Ukraine.

Udit, a resident of Karnal and a medicine student, who returned from Kyiv, told reporters in Karnal on Thursday that he reached home three days ago. "The situation there has become dangerous . We request our Prime Minister that all Indians be safely evacuated," Udit said. Among the students from Haryana who are stuck in Haryana, majority were stated to be from Karnal district.

A man whose son was supposed to return on February 25 from Ukraine to Chandigarh told reporters here that "we appeal to the Indian government and our embassy there to extend all help to students stuck there and evacuate them safely".

Himanshu Sharma, from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district, told reporters at Chandigarh upon his return from Ukraine via Delhi, that he was studying medicine at Chernivtsi, which is located near the Poland border.

"When we came (earlier this week) the situation was normal, but today we learnt that it has suddenly deteriorated," Sharma told reporters in Chandigarh on Thursday while traveling from Delhi to Himachal.

Khattar said he had received a letter from Congress general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala and some Haryana MLAs had also contacted him regarding the people of state who are stuck in Ukraine.

In his letter, Surjewala urged Khattar to request the prime minister to extend all facilities to the Indians who are stuck in Ukraine and make arrangements to bring the countrymen back home safely.

Surjewala had also urged Khattar to direct the Deputy Commissioners in the state to prepare a list of those who had gone to Ukraine from their districts after which the government should try to establish contact with them.

Some families from Ambala and Yamunanagar districts, whose children had gone to Ukraine for study purposes, also met Haryana's Education Minister Kanwar Pal at his residence in Jagadhri town on Thursday.

They appealed to him to urge the government to extend all possible help to the students who are stranded there for their early and safe return back home.

Meanwhile, a Gurugram village student, 23-year-old Sagar Khairwal, is also stranded in the Ukraine and his father has appealed to the government to help him.

Khairwal, a fourth year medical student at Zaporozhye state medical University in Ukraine, was to board a flight from Kyiv at 6:25 pm today but due to attack, he has been left stranded midway between his University and the airport.

Hailing from Mohammadpur village in Farukhnagar area he is reportedly trying to take a train form I.M Shevchenko Railway station, Cherkassy City but of no use. He has reached out to family seeking help and family has appealed to the Indian embassy for help.

The entire village has gathered at his home and appealed to government to intervene.

Khairwal's father Rakesh Yadav said, "My child in our touch but stuck there. We are trying to reach to authority but of no avail. We are scared. Ukraine's air travel tickets have more than doubled. In this situation government did not take the matter seriously."

Gurugram DC Nishant Kumar Yadav has appointed City Magistrate Darshan Yadav as the nodal officer. He has sought a list of all the students of the district from the Ministry of External Affairs.