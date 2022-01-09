Nearly 300% surge in Covid cases in J&K in one week

Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday reported a 20% increase in daily Covid cases than the previous day and a 295% surge than the infections reported a week ago.

The union territory recorded 655 Covid infections and three deaths on Saturday, a day after witnessing 542 infections and a death, an official health bulletin said.

This is after 6.5 months that J&K has seen such high number of cases as the last time the UT had witnessed infections above 600 was in mid-June.

The UT is witnessing a steep rise in cases for the past four days with 418 cases on January 5, as many as 349 cases on January 6 and 542 on January 7.

The first four days of January had recorded daily cases ranging between 165 and 199 while in December the union territory had seen 143 average cases daily.

Of the total cases on Saturday, 392 and a death were reported in Jammu division while Kashmir valley saw 263 infections and two fatalities.

Jammu division’s Jammu district reported the highest 263 cases followed by 31 in Poonch and 26 in Kathua.

Kashmir valley witnessed 133 cases in Srinagar followed by 46 in Budgam and 41 in Baramulla. As many as eight districts saw single digit or zero cases.

Jammu district has the highest number of active cases at 968 followed by Srinagar and Reasi districts with 698 and 268 such cases, respectively.

The number of patients who were cured in the UT was 162 while active cases reached 2,982, first time since July 11.

The government’s daily health bulletin also said that 63,311 vaccine doses were administered on Saturday.

The total number of people who have recovered reached 3,36,446, pushing the recovery rate to 97.81%. Since the pandemic started, the overall cases in J&K have been 3,43,965 and the death toll stands at 4,537.

Officials said that 58,671 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours in the UT.