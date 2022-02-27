Nearly 490 students from Punjab stranded in Ukraine

There are around 490 students from Punjab among those stranded in war-hit Ukraine, as per the data compiled by the state government till February 27. The numbers may go up in the coming days, senior officials said.

The details of these students have been provided to the district administrations concerned by their families, and are to be forwarded to the Ministry of External Affairs to aid their evacuation process.

As per the data, Jalandhar has highest count of stranded students at 47, followed by Amritsar 45, Gurdaspur 42, Patiala 36 and Ludhiana 33. Sangrur has the least number of stranded students at 4.

Punjab government’s helpline has so far received nearly 320 calls from affected families. The maximum (39) calls came from Ludhiana district, followed by Amritsar 35 and Mohali 27. Meanwhile, around seven students from Punjab returned to the country on Sunday, through the special Air India evacuation flight.

Additional director general of police (ADGP) MF Farooqui said the Punjab government’s helpline number is operational round-the-clock.

Meanwhile, the pleas for help from students stuck in the Eastern European country continued pouring in through the day. Honey, a 31-year-old from Jalandhar who had gone to Ukraine to pursue a language course, said he is waiting for evacuation on the Poland border. “There is a huge rush of people waiting to cross the border, and there are no arrangements for food and other utilities.”

To provide details about the stranded students or seek assistance, call 1100 (from Punjab) and +91-172-4111905 (from outside India)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON