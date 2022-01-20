Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Need based changes: CHB’s non-official members suggest one-time settlement on Delhi pattern
chandigarh news

Need based changes: CHB’s non-official members suggest one-time settlement on Delhi pattern

In a meeting of the committee constituted to examine need-based changes in Chandigarh Housing Board allotments, the non-official members of the CHB’s board of directors on Wednesday suggested one-time settlement based on the Delhi pattern
The directors also submitted that notices should not be sent to allottees of old constructions and they also sought increase in floor area ratio (FAR) of independent CHB houses. (HT File)
Updated on Jan 20, 2022 02:03 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

In a meeting of the committee constituted to examine need-based changes in Chandigarh Housing Board allotments, the non-official members of the CHB’s board of directors on Wednesday suggested one-time settlement based on the Delhi pattern.

The committee is headed by secretary of CHB, and it received the suggestions from three non-official directors who are also special invitees to the committee- former mayor Poonam Sharma; Hitesh Puri, chairman of Chandigarh Resident Association of Welfare Federation (CRAWFED) and architect Surinder Bahga.

The directors also submitted that notices should not be sent to allottees of old constructions and they also sought increase in floor area ratio (FAR) of independent houses.

Puri suggested that three categories of changes be made in the original allotments and relief should be given as per these categories. He said that compoundable offence could be regularised after charging a penalty, the second category could be the violation carried out within the boundary wall and the encroachment on the government land could fall in the third category, he said, and added that the authorities should in the initial stage regularise the need-based changes carried out in the first and second categories.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Election 2022 Live Updates
India vs South Africa
Covid in India
Aparna Yadav
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP