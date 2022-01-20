Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Need based changes: CHB’s non-official members suggest one-time settlement on Delhi pattern
In a meeting of the committee constituted to examine need-based changes in Chandigarh Housing Board allotments, the non-official members of the CHB’s board of directors on Wednesday suggested one-time settlement based on the Delhi pattern
The directors also submitted that notices should not be sent to allottees of old constructions and they also sought increase in floor area ratio (FAR) of independent CHB houses. (HT File)
Updated on Jan 20, 2022 02:03 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

In a meeting of the committee constituted to examine need-based changes in Chandigarh Housing Board allotments, the non-official members of the CHB’s board of directors on Wednesday suggested one-time settlement based on the Delhi pattern.

The committee is headed by secretary of CHB, and it received the suggestions from three non-official directors who are also special invitees to the committee- former mayor Poonam Sharma; Hitesh Puri, chairman of Chandigarh Resident Association of Welfare Federation (CRAWFED) and architect Surinder Bahga.

The directors also submitted that notices should not be sent to allottees of old constructions and they also sought increase in floor area ratio (FAR) of independent houses.

Puri suggested that three categories of changes be made in the original allotments and relief should be given as per these categories. He said that compoundable offence could be regularised after charging a penalty, the second category could be the violation carried out within the boundary wall and the encroachment on the government land could fall in the third category, he said, and added that the authorities should in the initial stage regularise the need-based changes carried out in the first and second categories.

