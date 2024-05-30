Need people’s support to make India ‘vishwa guru’: Nitin Gadkari

Union minister and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday said they needed the people’s support to make India a “vishwa-guru”. Former CM Jai Ram Thakur, BJP’s Mandi candidate Kangana Ranaut and Union minister Nitin Gadkari during a campaign tally in Kullu, Himachal. (HT Photo)

Gadkari, while addressing an election rally in Kutlehar to canvas for BJP Hamirpur Lok Sabha candidate Anurag Thakur and Kutlehar assembly bypoll candidate Devinder Bhutto, said, “We have to make India the third largest economy of the world and for which we need an honest government. If you will again elect our government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we assure that we will fulfil this dream.”

“Vote for our candidates here, press the lotus mark and contribute in our resolve to eradicate poverty and corruption from the county,” he said.

“This is not the election which will decide the future of Congress and the BJP. This is not the election which will decide the future of Anurag Thakur and Devinder Bhutto. These elections, in a real sense, are about the future of the public. If you want development and country and Himachal then you have to think which party and candidate will change your future.

Gadkari said the people of India gave Congress the opportunity to run the government for 60 years. “Slogan was given to remove poverty, but poverty was not removed.” he said.

“Two sectors are important: industry and agriculture. If we have to increase our industry sector then we need water, power, transport and communication. For agriculture for 60 years congress could not do much for the agriculture sector. People migrated to cities from villages due to wrong policies of the government. Our party decided we have to increase industries to develop our country. We came up with new schemes for building roads and improved the infrastructure,” the minister said.

He highlighted the role that Himachal’s tourism industry plays in running the state’s economy, saying it provides jobs to youth. “We built new roads and tunnels so that tourism gets a boost. Tunnels are being built in Himachal with ₹20,000 crore, 28 ropeways will also be built. Tunnels, ropeways, cable cars, electricity, roads, water, five star hotels and resorts are being set up in Himachal. We want to develop Himachal by giving it better road connectivity so that tourism is boosted,” he added.

He also addressed a rally in Mandi in support of BJP Lok Sabha candidate and actress Kangana Ranaut.

Reiterating the party’s promise, he said, “In these 10 years, we have not only made promises but have done every work. We want to make India a 5 trillion dollar economy.”