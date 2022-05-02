Need to change mindset to check crime against women: NCW head

National Commission for Women (NCW) chairperson Rekha Sharma on Sunday said there was a need to bring a change in the mindset of people to put a check on the crime against women, especially incidents of rape and molestation.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“It is wrong to blame dressing of a woman for her rape as she has a right to wear according to her choice, but there is a need to change the mindset of men,” she said.

“Molestation and rape are not because of clothes, but because of bad mentality. Even children, who do not even know about dressing, are being sexually abused,” Sharma said while addressing a Nari Shakti Samman Samaroh at Cheeka of Kaithal district.

She said women were working side by side with men in all fields, but there was a need to give them freedom and inspire them to create their own identity.

She also praised Haryana government for making efforts to check female foeticide, which has yielded positive results to improve sex ratio in the state.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}