Need to change mindset to check crime against women: NCW head
National Commission for Women (NCW) chairperson Rekha Sharma on Sunday said there was a need to bring a change in the mindset of people to put a check on the crime against women, especially incidents of rape and molestation.
“It is wrong to blame dressing of a woman for her rape as she has a right to wear according to her choice, but there is a need to change the mindset of men,” she said.
“Molestation and rape are not because of clothes, but because of bad mentality. Even children, who do not even know about dressing, are being sexually abused,” Sharma said while addressing a Nari Shakti Samman Samaroh at Cheeka of Kaithal district.
She said women were working side by side with men in all fields, but there was a need to give them freedom and inspire them to create their own identity.
She also praised Haryana government for making efforts to check female foeticide, which has yielded positive results to improve sex ratio in the state.
Unnao nurse’s post-mortem exam rules out rape, police hint at suicide
The 18-year-old nurse at a hospital in Unnao district who was found dead on Saturday was not raped and may have committed suicide, a senior police officer said on Sunday, even as her family members reiterated that she was gang-raped and murdered. She joined the hospital on April 29 and was posted in the night shift, police said. Additional superintendent of police, Shashi Shekhar Singh said that a post-mortem had ruled out that the woman was raped.
Two associates of notorious gangster Vikas Lagarpuria nabbed: Cops
The special cell of the Delhi Police have arrested two associates of gangster Vikas Lagarpuria from two separate spots in the national capital, said officials aware of the matter. Rajiv Ranjan Singh, deputy commissioner of police (special cell), said the men have been identified as Chetan Maan, alias Boxer (30) and Dheerpal, alias Kana (32). The two allegedly planned a ₹30 crore heist that was carried out in Gurugram on August 4 last year.
Delhi BJP lists AAP govt's ‘failures’ over 7 years
The Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday listed the alleged failures of the Aam Aadmi Party government in Delhi, which has been in power for the past seven years in the Capital. Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta said Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal promised that 1,000 mohalla clinics will be opened in Delhi. Like drinking water, Parvesh Sahib Singh said, the promise of cleaning the River Yamuna has remained just on paper.
Chandigarh records hottest April since 2010
With an average maximum temperature of 38.5C, this April was the hottest since 2010, according to the India Meteorological Department. In 2010, the average maximum temperature was 38.9C at the airport observatory. This is the all-time highest for Chandigarh and was even recorded this year at the airport. The normal average maximum temperature for April as per the IMD is 34.3C. Before April, March this year was also the driest since 2008.
Chandigarh’s policy pangs: Electric vehicle policy stuck in the slow lane
Having formulated the Electric Vehicle Policy to make eco-friendly vehicles more popular and mainstream in the city, the Chandigarh administration has been going around in circles when it comes to implementing it. Nearly four years later, a draft was notified in February this year, and the final policy was to be notified and made effective from April 1. But the administration realised additional frameworks were needed for its implementation, delaying the policy once again.
